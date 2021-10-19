Online sports betting opens in Connecticut

(WWLP/WTNH) – Online gambling officially goes live for everyone in Connecticut ages 21 Tuesday following a successful soft launch last week.

The Connecticut Lottery, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods will open their online platforms at 6 a.m. hosted by Rush Street Interactive, Fan Duel and Draft Kings. Both casinos will offer more than 130 online table games in addition to the sports betting platforms.

Both tribes are allowed to also offer “iCasino” games to players age 21 and older. FanDuel, which is partners with Mohegan Sun, has been approved by state regulators to offer 130 games while DraftKings, which has teamed up with Foxwoods, has been approved to offer 163 games so far.

Lamont signed legislation in May legalizing sports wagering and online gambling after years of debate and failed negotiations with the state’s two federally recognized tribal nations, who have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling in Connecticut.

The state’s new law allows the lottery to also offer online keno and online lottery tickets, but those plans have not yet been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection. Players 18 years and older will be allowed to play those games, as well as fantasy sports contests, which all three operators can offer.

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming. Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.