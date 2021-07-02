Part of Freshwater Blvd in Enfield closed due to flooding

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield is closed Friday night after heavy rain flooded the street.

Around 8 p.m., Enfield Police announced that Freshwater Blvd. is closed from Northbound to Cranbrook Blvd. Drivers are being urged to use caution when approaching standing water and to not drive around caution signs.

“We would like to remind drivers that throughout the town if you come across cones and/or a barricade across the road, they are there to prevent situations where your car may become disabled in deep standing water,” the police department said.

No estimated time was given as to when the road will reopen.