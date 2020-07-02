Agawam man seriously hurt in Enfield motorcycle crash

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries following a single motorcycle crash on Freshwater Boulevard in Enfield, Connecticut, Thursday evening.

According to Lieutenant Nolan of the Enfield Police Department, the individual, identified as a 64-year-old Agawam man, was rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries he suffered in the crash.

Freshwater Blvd was closed between Cranbrook Blvd and Costco for some time but has since reopened. The Enfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who might have witnessed the single-motorcycle crash is asked to call Officer Nisyrios at (860) 763-6400.