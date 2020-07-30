Part of South Road in Enfield closed while police investigate multiple car crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police have closed a section of South Road in Enfield following a motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday night. 

The Enfield Police Department said South Road will be closed between Phoenix Avenue and Freshwater Boulevard until further notice. 

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or how many people were involved in the crash. 

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes until police complete their investigation and reopen the roadway. 

 22News is following this story and will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

