Dogs trained in explosives keep people safe at Bradley airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Police dogs are used to keep passengers safe at airports all across the country and Bradley International Airport has three passenger sniffing dogs that are specifically trained to sniff out explosives on passengers.

William Csonteos of the TSA told 22News, this keeps passengers much safer.

“Once the passenger goes by the dog and they go into the checkpoint where all the technology is, they are allowed to keep their shoes on, and light outer coats,” Csonteos explained. “They go through a walk-through metal detector, so it’s a lot faster and the wait times are a lot less.”

What makes these dogs so special is that they detect explosives even if the person isn’t standing still. The dogs can also detect an explosive whether it’s in a bag, or on a person’s body.

“It’s a whole new element for the dogs,” Trooper First Class Todd Gauvan of the Conn. State Police said. “It took a lot of new training for the dogs but they are adapting well. it’s going very well.”

The dogs get more than three months of training, according to Csonteos.

There is one Belgian Malinois, a German Shorthaired Pointer and a German Wirehaired Pointer that you may see the next time you fly out of Bradley.

“I think it’s about the dog, the personality, and the training you put into it,” Gauvan said.

A fourth passenger screening dog is graduating training on June 27 and will be added to the team at Bradley.