Passengers battle record numbers and impending snow storm on busiest flying day of the year

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Traveling can be a pain at any time of the year, but especially on the busiest day on record with a snow storm looming.

“Watching the weather I knew that my flight was leaving early so I knew that I didn’t have any fear. I know the conditions are supposed to get worse in the afternoon, so I was straight,” said Marlene Holland of Springfield.

According to one US trade organization, more than 3 million people are expected to fly the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to Airlines For America, a US airline trade organization. Making it the busiest day on record for airlines.

That might get even trickier with the start of a multi-day snow storm expected to cause delays and cancellations. But, those who got their flights in early on Sunday had it easy.

“I thought the storm was coming this morning. I thought that the flight might be delayed or cancelled. But then I didn’t see the storm and I got here and I was like what happened to this big snow storm everybody was talking about,” Alexsys Soriano from New Jersey told 22News.

Once passengers were on the ground, though, the storm began taking its toll. Ride-hailing apps benefited from the travel boost at Bradley International Airport Sunday morning.

“From a split second of waiting for my bag it went up from 47 bucks to 78 bucks. So I’m currently waiting it out because I don’t want to pay 80 bucks for an Uber,” Monet Worshan of Meriden, Connecticut told 22News.

MassDOT issued a travel advisory for people heading home from thanksgiving travel on Sunday or to work on Monday due to the snow storm. People driving back from holiday plans should take extreme caution if driving during the snow storm.

