WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Delays have created significant impacts on the airline industry over the past several days.

Airports across the nation are busy this week as many try to head south for spring break. Passengers are running into some problems having to wait hours at the airport. Ashley Acosta is headed to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with her family for spring break. Unfortunately, at Bradley International Airport, their flight was delayed several hours.

“We were supposed to board at 6:30 but then our flight got delayed until 12:30. It was 6 hours but we are fortunate that it was not canceled. I’ve seen so many flights canceled and that would have broken my heart,” said Ashley Acosta of Newington, Connecticut.

More than 3,500 U.S. flights were canceled and thousands more delayed this past weekend, citing weather in Florida and other issues including multiple air traffic control delay programs.

Boston’s Logan international saw many flights delayed and canceled, 55 flight cancellations, and 206 delays on Monday. Those numbers were a little better Tuesday.