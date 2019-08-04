1  of  3
PD: Man arrested at Bradley Airport after loaded gun found in carry-on

Connecticut

by: Nicole Boucher, WTNH

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers assigned to Bradley International Airport were informed by TSA agents on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. of a carry on bag that appeared to contain a loaded gun, according to officials.

The weapon was discovered on the TSA x-ray machines at the checkpoint during a routine passenger screening.

Officials say the bag’s owner was located and admitted he forgot that there was a loaded firearm in his backpack. The owner was identified as 24-year-old Jordan Anthony Butler of South Windsor. Butler does not possess a permit to carry a handgun.

An investigation revealed that the handgun in Butler’s bag contained a 16 round magazine and was loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, including on round in the chamber.

Butler faces the following charges:

  • Carrying of pistol or revolver without permit
  • Illegal possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Circumventing or failing to comply with airport security measures

Butler was released on a $1,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court on August 27.

