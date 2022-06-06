ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help for information on a hit and run that occurred on May 20th.

According to Enfield police, at around 11:28 p.m. on Friday, May 20th officers were called to the square access road, between Motel 6 and Red Roof Inn for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The victim has significant injuries but is expected to be okay.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or driver involved, you are asked to contact Officer Peterson at 860-763-6400 extension 1362 or email JPeterson@enfield.org.