Breaking News
State Police investigating crash near Exit 3 on I-391 in Chicopee

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Enfield, Connecticut

Top Stories

by: Lianne Zanna

Posted: / Updated:

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was killed after being struck by a car on Route 5 in Enfield, Connecticut late Saturday night, according to police. 

Enfield Police Sergeant Dennis Pelletier told 22News the pedestrian crash occurred in the area of Oliver and Office roads around 7:30 p.m. The victim was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, according to Sgt. Pelletier. 

Authorities have not identified the man or if any arrests have been made in connection. 

The deadly crash caused Route 5 to close for several hours, the road reopened shortly after 11:30 p.m. 

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when we learn more. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Trending Stories