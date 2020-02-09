Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Enfield, Connecticut

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was killed after being struck by a car on Route 5 in Enfield, Connecticut late Saturday night, according to police.

Enfield Police Sergeant Dennis Pelletier told 22News the pedestrian crash occurred in the area of Oliver and Office roads around 7:30 p.m. The victim was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, according to Sgt. Pelletier.

Authorities have not identified the man or if any arrests have been made in connection.

The deadly crash caused Route 5 to close for several hours, the road reopened shortly after 11:30 p.m.

