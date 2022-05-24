CANAAN, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police and Animal Control rescued five cats that were abandoned at a high school in Canaan Thursday.

Around 10:00 p.m., state troopers were called to the Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village for a report of a cardboard box found with two cats and three kittens inside.

This led Troopers to say, “You’ve got to be kitten me.” Connecticut State Police

State Police called the Falls Village Animal Control Officer Lindsay Burr to collect the cats and to begin an investigation. Burr was able to identify a person believed to be responsible for abandoning the cats and kittens and they have been charged for five counts of cruelty to animals.

Credit: Connecticut State Police, Falls Village Animal Control Officer Lindsay Burr

All five cats are being cared for, are doing well and will be held as evidence at this time.