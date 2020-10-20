Person of interest in Connecticut homicide apprehended at US/Canada border

DERBY LINE, Vt. (NEWS10) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he reportedly tried to cross the U.S./Canada border in order to evade arrest in connection with a homicide.

CBP said on Monday afternoon, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) returned a U.S. citizen to the I-91 Port of Entry after he was caught by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) attempting to illegally enter Canada near Pelow Hill located along the Derby Like/Stanstead border.

Once in custody, CBP Officers reportedly determined that he matched the description of the suspect in a homicide investigation in Bridgeport, Connecticut that had taken place on October 18.

CBP Officers said the man’s ID was positively confirmed and the Bridgeport Police Department was alerted. The man was then turned over to the Vermont State Police for extradition to Connecticut on a warrant.