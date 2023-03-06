MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is set to close its doors in two months, but before they do so, all of the animals currently housed at the shelter need to find loving homes.

After more than 20 years, the shelter will close on May 6. In a statement, the shelter explained that “financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations.” Their current Spring Hill Road property is under foreclosure and will go to auction on May 6.

“We depend solely on donations to function,” Linda Lapine, a volunteer, said. “We can’t keep our doors open, which is devastating for us.”

By the closing date, all animals must be removed from the property. This includes 18 dogs and 14 cats.

“A lot of them have been here for such a long time,” Marianne Rogowski, a volunteer, said. “A lot of them have been here for most of their lives.”

The shelter is most concerned that animals not adopted or placed in another shelter would be at high risk of being euthanized.

Although it’s closing, the shelter has seen the community rally behind it.

“People are showing so much love and kindness and support,” Lapine said. “It’s more than we could have ever imagined or asked for.”

See the dogs and cats currently up for adoption at SPCA here.

Anyone who cannot adopt an animal but would like to donate can through the shelter’s GoFundMe page, which will help cover costs of vet expenses and possible rehoming of the animals.

Interested in meeting a dog or cat? Schedule a meet-and-greet by calling SPCA at (475) 290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com. While you can apply in person at your appointment, an adoption application can be expedited by filling out this online form.

An open house to visit all the pets will be held on Saturday from 12 -3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to fill out an adoption application prior to the event.