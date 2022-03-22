ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A phone scam has been targeting seniors into paying $5,000 in cash to callers stating they are the Enfield Police Department with a grandchild in custody.

The phone call may go something like this:

“Mr. Jones, this is Detective Holmes with the Enfield Police Department, your grandson has been involved in an accident and was arrested for drunk driving. He needs $5,000 cash in order to make bond.”

This is a scam even if the caller has the last name correct, mentions a grandchild, and the caller ID says, Enfield Police Department. Enfield Police Department urge seniors to end the call and say no to paying the sum of money. People may be bullied to pay the funds or pressured.

The warning signs of a scam are the following: