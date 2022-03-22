ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A phone scam has been targeting seniors into paying $5,000 in cash to callers stating they are the Enfield Police Department with a grandchild in custody.
The phone call may go something like this:
“Mr. Jones, this is Detective Holmes with the Enfield Police Department, your grandson has been involved in an accident and was arrested for drunk driving. He needs $5,000 cash in order to make bond.”
This is a scam even if the caller has the last name correct, mentions a grandchild, and the caller ID says, Enfield Police Department. Enfield Police Department urge seniors to end the call and say no to paying the sum of money. People may be bullied to pay the funds or pressured.
The warning signs of a scam are the following:
- No legitimate law enforcement agency will call and attempt to collect “bond” via courier. The individual that is arrested is responsible for making phone calls in attempts to arrange bond.
- Bonds can only be paid at the police department or other law enforcement / criminal justice setting (court, department of corrections, etc.)
- Cash is the ONLY accepted form of payment to pay a bond at the Enfield Police Department.
- The Enfield Police Department will NEVER ask you to transfer money through a mobile payment app, wire money, purchase gift cards, or money orders to pay for bond.