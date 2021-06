ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Detective Bureau in Enfield is looking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.

According to the Enfield Police Department, police are investigating a burglary that occurred at 612 Hazard Avenue (Old Blair Manor). Substantial Evidence had been obtained and processed from the location.

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

If you can identify the two men pictured above or have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Lewis at 860-763-8939 or tlewis@enfield.org.