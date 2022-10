EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed responding to what they believed at the time to be a domestic dispute. The 911 call turned out to be fake and the officers were ambushed.

(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

A joint funeral is being held in East Hartford on Friday for the two Bristol Police Officers killed in the line of duty just over a week ago. Thousands of law enforcement officers from all over the country attended Friday’s funeral.