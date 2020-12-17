PHOTOS: Holland Fire Department called to fire in Union, Connecticut Thursday morning

UNION, Conn. (WWLP) – A fire in Union, Connecticut Monday had crews respond again on Thursday for a fire that restarted and involved a heating fuel tank.

Crews from the Holland Fire Department responded to a house fire in Union, Connecticut Thursday morning.

The Union Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook, crews were called at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday for a reported fire on Stickney Hill Road and called for additional crews from surrounding areas to help. Crews went back to put out hots spots that restarted later Monday evening.

Crews were called again Thursday at around 7:00 a.m. for a reported fire that restarted and involved a heating fuel tank. According to Holland Fire Department, at 8:02 a.m. Holland Fire Engine and Tanker were called for mutual aid.

No injuries have been reported at this time.