HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine, four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some burns and a possible fracture, the CAA said, and the pilot was taken to the hospital. The pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will follow up after the investigation has concluded.