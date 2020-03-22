Closings and Delays
Plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: WTNH

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – An American Airlines flight has landed safely at Bradley International Airport after declaring an emergency for a smoke condition indicator light that came on Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from IAFF Local S15, a firefighter labor union, the airport’s firefighters along with 103rd Airlift Wing were standing by runway six for the incoming emergency landing.

Connecticut Airport Authority sent 22News the following statement:

“American Airlines Flight 3200 traveling from Chicago reported a mechanical problem while en route to Bradley International Airport. The aircraft landed safely at Bradley Airport at approximately 10 am. There was no impact to airport operations.”

