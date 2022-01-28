Police: 100 bags of fentanyl found at deceased youth’s home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 100 bags of fentanyl were found at the home of a 13-year-old Hartford boy who overdosed on the drug at school, police said.

The fentanyl found at the teenager’s home was packaged in the same manner as the bags of fentanyl found at his school after he overdosed and had the same identifying stamp, Hartford police said in a news release Tuesday following a search of the home.

“We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located in the juvenile’s bedroom,” police said. “At this time, we have found no evidence that anyone other than the deceased juvenile brought the fentanyl to school.”

The youth, whose name was not released, died on Jan. 15, two days after collapsing at Hartford’s Sport and Medical Sciences Academy. Two additional students recovered after apparently being exposed to fentanyl and becoming ill. Police searched the school after the student overdosed and found nearly 40 bags of fentanyl in different locations, authorities said. Investigators probing how the teenager got the drug have identified a person of interest, police said. No arrests have been made.

The teen’s death prompted renewed calls for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.