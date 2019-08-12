Police actively searching for missing Somers woman

SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are actively searching for a missing woman in the area of Somers and Ellington, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Chirstine Jeltema told 22News a Silver Alert has been issued for Kimberly Kasulis, who was last seen in the area of Soapstone Mountain Trail on Sunday.

Jeltema said Kasulis suffers from allergies. Family members and volunteers have joined local and state police in their search.

Kasulis is described as 5’4″, weighs 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle and phone were found on a trail at the mountain. Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.

