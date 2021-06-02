Police arrest 3 people in connection to shooting death of Makhi Buckly on Amherst St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested Wednesday on gun charges in connection with the homicide of Makhi Buckly on Amherst Street in Hartford earlier this week.

Jaquan Graham, 18, of Hartford, is charged with no pistol permit, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. He is being held on $3-million bond and will be in court on June 23.

Omari Barrett Jr., 19, of Hartford, is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and no pistol permit. He is being held on $2-million bond and will appear in court on June 25.

Tyrese Duckworth, 19, from Hartford, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. He is being held on $500,000 bond

They have not been arrested for the Amherst Street homicide.

Jaquan Graham Photo by: Hartford Police Department

Omari Barrett Jr. Photo by: Hartford Police Department

Tyrese Duckworth Photo by: Hartford Police Department

Court documents from the incident report reveal a witness gave Buckly a ride from his home on Westland Street to Amherst Street Monday afternoon.

Buckly texted the witness, “bring me to go trade… real quick.” Within a minute of Buckly leaving the car, the witness said she heard two gunshots, saw Buckly run from the rear of 148 Amherst Street, and collapse to the ground.

Graham, one of the teens charged, is on house arrest at 147 Exeter Street, which abuts 152/148 Amherst Street at the back of the property. Hartford Police believe that’s the area where Buckly was shot.

These documents reveal Barrett told police this was a gun trade, set up by Graham. He claims he was outside, in a car, when Graham popped into the backseat after this allegedly went down. Graham reportedly said, “the ‘dude’ was moving ‘iffy’ and he shot him.”

*The original story follows below:

Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in Hartford Monday afternoon; the search for the gunman is underway.

Police say the investigation is localized on the 100 block of Amherst Street, near the Wethersfield town line.

Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert said, following a shots-fired report in the area around 3:45 p.m., officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as 19-year-old Makhi Buckly, of Hartford, in a driveway at 152 Amherst St.

Lt. Boisvert said Buckly was shot in the yard, but it appears he ran from where he was shot to where his body was found.

Buckly was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WEB EXTRA: Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert gives update on Amherst Street homicide

Hartford Police believe this was a targeted incident and are now searching for people of interest in the case.

Police add that the area of the shooting is normally “a very quiet neighborhood”, and there is no further threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Every piece of this puzzle has to be put together and it has to be put together properly,” said Lt. Boisvert Wednesday. “Only then will we have a clear picture of exactly what happened.”

Police urge anyone with information to call their tip line at 860-722-TIPS.