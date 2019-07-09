Police ask for public’s help after small dog set on fire at West Haven beach

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a small dog was killed after being set on fire at West Haven beach.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of an uncontained fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

Crews then extinguished the flames, before finding a small dog dead at the source of the fire.

An initial investigation suggests that the dog had been set on fire in that parking lot and abandoned there. An accelerant may have also been used.

The dog was described as possibly a 1-year-old “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and a cropped tail.

Police ask anyone who may have seen the fire or suspicious activity in the area between 10 p.m. July 4 and 1 a.m. July 5 to contact the West Haven Police Department (203) 937-3900.