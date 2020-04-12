Police: Crash victim stole car of person who stopped to help

Breaking News
Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash early Saturday allegedly stole the car of a good Samaritan who stopped to help and was involved in a second crash, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police troopers responded to a vehicle accident around 6:30 a.m. on Route 8 in Shelton.

A vehicle hit a metal beam guard wire and rolled over. The driver wasn’t injured. The driver then allegedly stole the car of a a man who stopped to help and was involved in a second crash into a tree around 7 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was hospitalized for serious injuries stemming from the second crash.

Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, who confirmed the Shelton crash involved a stolen vehicle, said authorities were investigating. No arrests have been made.

