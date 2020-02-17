Police identify man killed in Hartford nightclub shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a Hartford nightclub shooting early Sunday morning.

Police report that one man is dead and four others are injured after several shots were fired just before 2 a.m. at the Majestic Lounge, at 451 Franklin Avenue.

Officials have identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell, of Hartford.

Those injured were a 19-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man.

Two are in critical condition while the other two are stable. Their identities have not yet been released.

There are no suspects in custody at this time but police are working to track down the shooter.

Investigators believe that there is one shooter and that an altercation in the club led to the gunfire, with two of the victims being targeted.

Police added that a personal vehicle transporting one of the victims to the hospital crashed. Emergency responders then stepped in and took that victim for treatment.

Mayor Luke Bronin says police responded within seconds because they were already stationed outside the club and heroically ran towards the gunfire when they heard it, possibly saving other lives.

Candles and a picture sit outside #Hartford’s Majestic Club where police say one man died & four people were hurt after someone opened fire early yesterday morning. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/4BfdFeuQ4i — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) February 17, 2020

We spoke with a father who lives on the third floor right above the club and heard the gunshots.

“So I look outside and there are cops already out there and I know they’re not shooting with cops outside,” Lovey Brown. “Ten minutes later I’m seeing chaos from all over.”

Mayor Bronin told us the Majestic Lounge was known to police for having problems.