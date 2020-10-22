Police identify motor scooter rider who has died after being found in Suffield canal

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police say the man who was found in the canal off Canal Road Wednesday afternoon has died.

According to police, the man was identified Thursday as 51-year-old David McIntire, of Enfield.

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown reports a 911 call came into their Public Safety Awareness Point Wednesday reporting a body floating face down in the canal.

Fire, police, and ambulance were dispatched to the scene where bystanders had already removed McIntire from the canal and begun CPR.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries. It was later discovered that “the person had been traveling on a motorized scooter on the trail and apparently lost control before falling on the pavement and rolling down an embankment into the water.”

First-responders administered life-saving measures and transported McIntire to the Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, Mass, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.