Police investigate fatal stabbing in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating a fatal stabbing in a city apartment building.

Police say a 30-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest in a third-floor hallway on Wethersfield Avenue just after midnight Thursday. There had been a small gathering in one of the apartments.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately made public.

Police say the stabbing was not random and think the victim and perpetrator knew each other.

There is no danger to the public.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and have identified a person of interest.

The stabbing was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

