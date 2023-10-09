WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are looking to identify two people who allegedly stole a bag at Bradley International Airport.

According to State Police, the larceny occurred on September 21 around 11:00 p.m. at the airport. The two people in the photos below allegedly were seen taking an unclaimed NorthFace brand roller bag from the baggage claim area.

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Credit: Connecticut State Police

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000 or email TFC Rheiner at Justin.Rheiner@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.