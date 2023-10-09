WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are looking to identify two people who allegedly stole a bag at Bradley International Airport.
According to State Police, the larceny occurred on September 21 around 11:00 p.m. at the airport. The two people in the photos below allegedly were seen taking an unclaimed NorthFace brand roller bag from the baggage claim area.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000 or email TFC Rheiner at Justin.Rheiner@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.
