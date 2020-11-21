Police investigating robbery, shooting at Connecticut mall; suspect in standoff

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are responding to a robbery, possible shooting incident that reportedly occurred at the Trumbull Mall Friday night.

Police say initial reports of a robbery with possible shooting took place at the Trumbull Mall at Zales Jewelers. One shot was fired and no injuries were reported. According to officers, the accused party fled and after a brief pursuit, the suspect(s) crashed a short distance from the mall in the area of Ranch Drive and Anton Road.

The suspect(s) did not surrender to the police and remain in the vehicle. Bridgeport PD has secured the area and a negotiator on-scene along with emergency services. Police have identified one suspect in this case, who allegedly took several necklaces.

Residents of this area are asked to remain in their home until police clear the area. The Trumbull Mall is safe and has been reopened.

In a separate incident, there was a fatal accident in the Canoe Brook Road area, police say. Officers are still on scene and investigating.