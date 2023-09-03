ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Carol Street in Enfield is closed Sunday morning due to an ongoing police investigation.
According to the Enfield Police Department, Carol Street is closed at St. James Avenue on both sides for the investigation.
It is being asked to avoid this area, but there is no immediate threat to the public.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
