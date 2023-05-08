SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was injured after a hit and run in Somers Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 9:40 p.m. Sunday a West Springfield man was riding a Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle traveling eastbound on Main Street. At the intersection of South Road, a van traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic attempted to take a left turn and hit the motorcyclist.

The West Springfield man was dragged approximately 75 feet on South Road. The van continued driving after the accident. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. State Police have shared a photo of the suspected van.

Credit: Connecticut State Police

If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Trooper Burnell at Tyler.Burnell@CT.gov.