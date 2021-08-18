Police looking to identify alleged sexual predator at Target

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – South Windsor Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault.

According to a statement issued by the South Windsor Police Department, on Friday, August 6, the person was seen walking into Target, located at 125 Buckland Hills Drive at around 6 p.m. The individual is believed to have been recording women on his cellphone while “sexually gratifying himself.” He then allegedly walked up to a 17-year-old girl and groped her while continuing to gratify himself.

The unnamed 17-year-old then confronted the man causing him to run out of the store.

The alleged predator is described as a white male roughly 5’11”. Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture should call Officer Joe Fargnoli at (860) 644-2551.