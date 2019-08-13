Police captain shot at least twice in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police responded to the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue where Captain Anthony Duff was shot Monday evening.

State Police along with neighboring police and fire departments reported to the scene.

We are told that Captain Duff is in stable condition. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was conscious and alert before undergoing surgery. He was reportedly shot at least two times.

Captain Duff was off duty when he intervened during a separate shootout. Two suspects were shooting at each other. One of the suspects was fatally shot, the other shooter is still at large.

New Haven’s top brass have gathered in the YNHH lobby and released an update on the situation around 11:35 pm Monday evening.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call New Haven police.