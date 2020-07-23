Police protest law enforcement accountability proposals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police officers are rallying outside the Connecticut Capitol to protest portions of a law enforcement accountability bill as legislators are set to debate the proposal.

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday in Hartford. Andrew Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union, called portions of the bill an “assault” on law enforcement, including a section allowing officers to be personally sued for violating someone’s civil rights.

The state House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to consider the bill, which calls for reforms in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and other Black people.