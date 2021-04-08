Police release identity of woman wanted in Rocky Hill homicide after 2 arrests made

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a woman wanted for the murder of a Rocky Hill man.

On Thursday, Connecticut State Police announced that 31-year-old Melissa Feliciano is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery and larceny in the homicide that happened in Rocky Hill on Monday night.

Police describe Feliciano as being 5’2″ tall, and weighing about 85 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown if she has any weapons in her possession. Police ask that anyone with information on Feliciano’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 860-534-1000.

The Chief State Medical Examiner’s Office released their autopsy findings in a suspicious death investigation out of Rocky Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Iacobucci, 75, was killed in his Rocky Hill home Monday night. Two New Britain residents have been arrested and charged with murder.

Wednesday, the state’s medical examiner’s office reported that their autopsy determined Iacobucci died from homicidal asphyxia and blunt trauma to the head, torso, and upper extremities. They classified his death as a homicide.

Connecticut State Police have made two arrests in connection to a homicide in Rocky Hill after an investigation into a suspicious death Tuesday, April 6.

Police were dispatched to a home at 60 Pondside Lane around 7:20 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check on one of the occupants. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man inside.

Both Rocky Hill PD Detective Division and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division were later called to the scene.

The man was identified as 75-year-old Robert Iacobucci and it was determined that he was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Police say that it was also discovered that the victim’s vehicle was missing from his home and that it was later found in New Britain.

Officers in New Britain then detained two people in connection with the stolen car. They were identified as 42-year-old Franklyn Cruz and 35-year-old Madeline Dickey, of New Britain.

Both were subsequently charged with murder and robbery.

The crime scene is on a quiet, dead-end street with an elementary school behind it.

Neighbor Rose Towle said she didn’t know anything was wrong until the police came knocking on her door asking about Iacobucci.

“He worked for years that I know of at Sikorsky, he was married for a while and then divorced, a member of the Wethersfield country club, an avid golfer. [He] used to drive by and speak to my husband and I and give us dog biscuits.”

Neighbors say family called police when they couldn’t get a hold of Iacobucci. Towle says all was quiet with the exception of two cars driving away from the home early Tuesday.

“No gunshots no screaming, none of that. We heard he was beaten to death by these two individuals [who] robbed whatever he had in his house and took his car.”

And while neighbors were shocked that Iacobucci was found dead, they were not surprised because they say the trouble began when Dickie began frequenting the house.

“It just seems like what he [Iacobucci] got involved with and who he got involved with was a little unsavory. The police knew who he was, and who was in the house, and the female that was living there, and what was going on.”

Neighbor say over the last couple of years, police are being called to the house more and more often.

“And then all of a sudden they would be dragging people out in cuffs and what not, and somebody would be running down the street, people that you normally don’t see in a neighborhood like this, they are not from around here.”

State police are leading this very active investigation. They could be making more arrests in this case; they have several suspects in mind.