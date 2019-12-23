Breaking News
Police searching for driver who allegedly took off on foot in Enfield

Connecticut

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers are searching for a driver who allegedly took off on foot after crashing into a building early Monday morning.

Connecticut State Trooper Christine Jeltema told 22News, around 3 a.m., officers attempted to pull a driver over in the area of 120 Randolph Street when the driver allegedly sped off.

Jeltema said the driver hit a building and ran off on foot. Officers sent out a dog tracker, however, no further information has been released.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

