1  of  2
Breaking News
Police searching for missing mother, six children from Putnam, Connecticut UPDATE: Springfield firefighter injured in fire at vacant house on Walnut Street
1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Athol-Royalston Reg School District Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Greenfield Center School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Mahar Regional High School Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Springfield Museums Union #38 School District

Police searching for missing mother, six children from Putnam, Connecticut

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: NBC Connecticut

PUTNAM, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut are searching for a mother and her children after the kids didn’t show up to school this week, according to NBC Connecticut. 

NBC Connecticut is reporting that the Putnam Police Department is searching for 47-year-old Heidi Boyle and her six children, 17-year-old Jenna Stebbins, 13-year-old Patrick Stebbins, 10-year-old Brendon Stebbins, 8-year-old Heather Stebbins, 6-year-old Sarah Stebbins, and 18-month-old Kerry Stebbins. 

Alerts have been issued for the children. 

Police believe Boyle may have left the state to avoid DCF intervention. 

There is currently no criminal element to their investigation, according to NBC Connecticut, and that officers only want to check on the family. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com. You can remain confidential.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield

Trending Stories