EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the “suspicious deaths” of two people in East Granby following a shooting on Sunday night.

Troopers in Hartford said they received 911 calls just before 6 p.m. reporting gunshots at an address on Wynding Hills Road in East Granby. When troopers and local officers arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

State police identified the victims as Thomas Jacius, 49, and Doreen Jacius, 48.

On Monday, the Avon Police Department confirmed that Thomas was a sergeant at the police department and has been with the department for the past 24 years.

“We have notified all Avon Police Department members and have enlisted the support of our employee assistant program. Likewise, we are grateful for the assistance from colleagues in police departments across the state of Connecticut. The Avon Police Department is deeply saddened by the events that have transpired and our condolences go out to the families, our friends, and the community,” Avon police said in a press release.

Based on the investigators’ initial findings, troopers said the two deaths are considered “suspicious.” The Central District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation of this case.

According to the East Granby Library, Doreen was the director. They released a statement on Facebook saying, “The East Granby Public Library staff and Board of Directors are shocked and devastated by the sudden loss of our Director, Doreen Jacius. She was beloved by us and the community. We grieve with the town. More details regarding the Library’s reopening will be forthcoming in the next few days.”

There is no threat to the public, police said.

The East Granby Library will be holding a vigil on Monday at 7 p.m.