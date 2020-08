ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police closed a section of South Road in Enfield following a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department closed South Road between Locke Drive and Duprey Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash, but serious injuries have occurred.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until police complete their investigation and reopen the roadway.