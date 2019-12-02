Winter weather affects flights at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Millions of travelers had to put down the turkey and pick up their suitcase this weekend as airports remain crowded following Thanksgiving.

Those traveling home to western Massachusetts and other parts of New England had to deal with a wintry mix at Bradley International Airport Monday morning.

22News spoke with a man from Michigan who was flying home from after spending Thanksgiving his daughter in Florence. He said he thought about changing his flight but is glad he kept it as scheduled.

“The timing was such that if we came home early we’d be right in the middle of the snowstorm, so we figured we’d come to the airport then work out an alternate flight if necessary,” Tim Curtin said.

Despite the inclement weather Monday morning, the majority of flights were on time at Bradley International Airport, but some travelers weren’t so lucky on their connecting flights.

22News spoke with one Connecticut College student flying back from California. He made it back to Bradley on time, but one of his connecting flights was delayed.

“Today I had an early flight in the morning from Fresno to Orlando so we had an hour and a half delay because of the weather and it almost impacted my second flight,” said Ricardo Gonzalez. “I did make it here on time so that was a good flight.”

Bradley International Airport will remain open as their clean-up crew works to clear out snow Monday morning. They are advising passengers to allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in and security screening.

Click here to check flight status updates.