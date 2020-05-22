Precautions to take at Connecticut beaches during pandemic

OLD LYME, Conn (WWLP) – Massachusetts state beaches don’t open until Monday, but Connecticut state beaches have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, and residents have to follow a new set of guidelines when visiting.

According to Connecticut’s State Website, visitors to Connecticut’s shoreline state park beaches must keep these new guidelines in mind:

No public gatherings or groups of over five

Face coverings must be worn when in proximity to others

Set parking capacity limits at each beach based on observations of levels needed to maintain social distancing

Daily closures when social distancing cannot be maintained

Use of social media and other communications to inform the public when capacity is restricted so they can plan to go elsewhere

Spacing of 15 feet or more between beach blankets

Many Connecticut beaches fill to capacity quickly on Holiday weekends but given the new guidelines they’re expected to fill up faster.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise that there is no current evidence of COVID-19 transmission through recreational freshwater or saltwater swimming.