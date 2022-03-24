MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a premature newborn baby was left on the hood of a car in Mansfield.

On March 23 around 4:15 p.m., Troop C received a 911 call from a woman saying that an unknown Hispanic man placed the baby on the hood of her parked car on Pleasant Valley Road. The woman told police when she returned to her car, the man got into a dark-colored car and fled the area.

According to police, the infant was brought to the hospital and determined to be a 28- to 30-week-old premature newborn. The baby is listed in stable condition, police said.

The man is described as Hispanic, heavy-set, with short black hair, wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black jogger-style pants.

Photo: Connecticut State Police

Anyone who has information about the identity of the man or information about the incident is asked to call 860-896-3236.