HARTFORD (WWLP) – President Biden is coming to Connecticut Friday to attend a major gun control summit.

It’s expected to be an all-day event, highlighting victims and their stories. A moment of silence and a look ahead to the work lawmakers say still needs to be done.

The event is being held at the University of Hartford, doors open at 8 a.m. and President Biden is expected to speak around 2 p.m.

22News will have cintinuing coverage throughout the day.