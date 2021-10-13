STORRS, Conn. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden will join former U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd at UConn’s campus in Storrs to mark the dedication of The Dodd Center for Human Rights on Friday.

The event titled “Human Rights for the Next Generation” President Biden, Senator Dodd, and President Agwunobi will be joined by UConn students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the Connecticut Congressional delegation, Governor Ned Lamont, the UConn Board of Trustees, and others. It will be livestreamed for public viewing.

“We are deeply honored that @POTUS is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy,” says Interim @UConnPresident Dr. Andy Agwunobi. Learn more about President Joe Biden’s visit this Friday and The Dodd Center for Human Rights at https://t.co/rJ1pMfUNwe — UConn Human Rights Institute (@UConnHRI) October 13, 2021

The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center opened in 1995, and UConn’s Board of Trustees voted in August to dedicate it as The Dodd Center for Human Rights offering human rights programs such as The Human Rights Institute (HRI) and Dodd Impact.

“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi says.

“Our work through Dodd Impact is about just that: Making an impact. Human rights can and should make a difference in the communities on and off campus, globally and close to home,” says Glenn Mitoma, director of Dodd Impact at UConn and an assistant professor of human rights and education.

The Human Rights Institute is said to have the largest undergraduate and graduate human rights program at a public university in the United States: “We are educating and mentoring the next generation of human rights leaders,” says Daniel Weiner, UConn’s Vice President for Global Affairs and a professor of geography.