WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has partnered with start-up companies for new pilot programs.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, three services, Flippit, SimpliFly, and Swift UV, are offering new services for passengers at Bradley International Airport. It will give start-up companies an opportunity to showcase their products or service.

“We are thrilled to connect our passengers with three pilot programs,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “At Bradley International Airport, we are committed to making travel as easy and enjoyable as possible for our passengers and want to be at the forefront of the latest technologies available in the travel landscape. We also strive to partner with up-and-coming companies in an effort to help facilitate the next generation of innovation at airports.”

Flippit is a New York-based company that offers a patent-pending “quick-drop” system for air travelers to use in lieu of surrendering prohibited items to the TSA. The red Flippit dropbox is located next to the TSA screening checkpoint and will ship your items to your chosen destination.

SimpliFly is an app that provides pre-flight and in-flight resources such as videos on the aspects of aviation, relaxation and breathing exercises, and the ability to live chat with an airline pilot.

Swift UV is a Connecticut-based company that provides passengers with chemical-free disinfection for their phones. There are four units available at Bradley International Airport.

The one-year pilot program will be evaluated on the benefits of their services from customer feedback and data from users.