Punch thrown at Connecticut school board meeting

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A school board meeting grew tense in Glastonbury, Connecticut last week ending with a board member taking a punch to the face.

A video taken by another attendee shows the pair arguing with heckling from others and it boils over.

The board member fell to the floor.

This all over changes to the local high school’s mascot the board voted earlier this year to retire the “Tomahawk” moniker due to public opposition. The school’s students had already voted to go by the Glastonbury Guardians.

Now the Glastonbury Board of Education has voted not to change its school’s mascot. After having changed the school’s mascot from the Tomahawks to the Guardians earlier this month.

A petition to undo the change gathered more than 2,500 signatures leading to a school board meeting.