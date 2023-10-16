MANCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – The ramp to I-84 West in Manchester is shut down due to a truck rollover on Monday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at 11:00 a.m., troopers were sent to the I-291 East entrance from the I-84 West in Manchester for a truck rollover.

One person has been taken to a local hospital for their injuries. It is being asked to use another route when traveling at this time, as the ramp to I-84 West is closed.