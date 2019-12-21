Record-breaking travel expected this holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bags, lines, and delayed flight times.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

“I decided to check it and put my liquids, my laptop in there so I could just get through security very easily,” said Yale law student, Chelsea Thompson.

The number of people traveling for the holidays and New Years is estimated to increase by three-percent this year. Breaking previously held records.

“I very much prefer flying out of this airport and smaller airports in general,” Thompson told 22News. “The other option, is to go down to Newark which I can imagine is very hectic right now.”

TSA recommends if you’re bringing a gift through to have it unwrapped or use a gift bag that is easy for them to potentially look through.

More than 47 million people are expected to travel between December 19 and January 5 and U.S. airlines have added nearly 900 extra flights daily to meet that demand.

But one man says the airline switched the checked bag limit last minute due to the amount of travelers.

Jay Nygren told 22News, “We got here today and we had one bag and they weren’t allowing us to check the second bag and they were only allowing us to have one so we had to consolidate here in the airport to put everything in. And now I’m gonna have to ship this stuff to Columbia.”

When it comes to coming back, the majority of people are expected to fly on Saturday January 4.