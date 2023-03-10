ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Planning & Zoning Commission has voted unanimously to approve a special-use permit for a hybrid recreational and medical cannabis retailer at the former Outback Steakhouse building located on Elm Street.

The board met Thursday night to discuss the permit for Willow Brook Enfield LLC and to also approve a motion that the project meets the town’s required separation distances from any nearby children’s facilities. One condition the board also agreed on was to remove the current grease trap that was used by the former restaurant.

“We agree that this is probably the best location in town for this use, and they’ve met all the criteria,” said Laurie Whitten, Director of Development Services.

The board unanimously approved the application for the special permit to renovate and occupy the existing retail building for hybrid marijuana use. The location will be called Zen Leaf Enfield.