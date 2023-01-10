HARTFORD (WWLP) – As of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Connecticut has officially joined 20 other states, including the Commonwealth, in entering into the recreational marijuana market.

Cannabis had been approved in the state for adult-use back in June of 2021. Now, those 21 and older can buy up to a quarter of an ounce of pot in Connecticut, they just have to show a government ID.

22News spoke with several western Massachusetts dispensaries to learn about the potential impact this may have on business here. They’re not anticipating a dramatic cut in sales.

“In Connecticut, they’ve imposed a cap on the amount of THC in certain products, which is limited categories like concentrated products which are popular. And also there are caps on flower. Those don’t exist in Massachusetts,” said Peter Gallagher, CEO of Insa in Springfield.

“When you look at the geographical diversity of where these adult use establishments are, it’s still a better ride for folks in the Hartford and Enfield areas to head up to Springfield as opposed to going further into Connecticut,” said Payton Shubrick, CEO and Found of 6Bricks in Springfield.

According to our Nexstar-affiliate station WTNH in New Haven, there are currently seven medical marijuana dispensaries approved for a hybrid license.

Customers are allowed to purchase up to an ounce of cannabis here in the Commonwealth. Recreational marijuana will be taxed at 20 percent in Connecticut, which is similar to Massachusetts.